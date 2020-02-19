Several organisations protest against CAA, NPR and NRC in Coimbatore

Several organisations on Wednesday held 'Road Roko' protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens here. Earlier today in Chennai, members of various Muslim outfits took out a massive protest march against CAA, NPR and NRC.

Madras High Court had on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the blockade without the proper sanction of the enforcement authorities. It had also ordered Muslim outfits not to go ahead with its proposed agitation 'to lay siege at the Secretariat and the District Collector's office'. Protests have erupted across the country against the contentious CAA since Parliament gave its nod to the Bill last year.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

