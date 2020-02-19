Like Goa CM, Centre should withdraw ''anti-people'' policies:GFP
Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday said the Centre should learn from
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and withdraw its "anti- people" policies.
He was referring to the Sawant-led government's recent decision of withdrawing section 144 of the CrPC in North Goa
and the rollback of the order notifying 56 villages in the state as urban areas.
Speaking to reporters in Margao, Sardesai congratulated Sawant for withdrawing the notifications that
had met with opposition from various quarters. "I appreciate the chief minister for rolling back
anti-people decisions," the Fatorda MLA said. The Centre should take cue from Sawant and withdraw
the anti-people laws, he added. "The Union government and the national leadership of
the BJP should learn from Sawant and roll back their anti- people policies," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
