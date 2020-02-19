BJP leader Somaiya takes a jibe at Maha government
Former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday termed Shiv Sena, National Congress Party and the Congress alliance as 'Common Minimum Programme with Maximum Difference'.
"From the day this government was formed, the differences among all parties have been quite obvious," he told reporters.
He said: "Sharad Pawar says the Yalgar Parishad matter will be investigated by the SIT. But Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wants the Bhima Koregaon case to be investigated by the central agencies." (ANI)
