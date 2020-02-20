Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of Trump's visit, verification of shops, hotels done in Agra

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, verification of houses, shops and hotels are being carried out by police near the Taj Mahal and on the main route, which is expected to be taken up by the visiting dignitary.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agra (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 12:46 IST
Ahead of Trump's visit, verification of shops, hotels done in Agra
Botre Rohan Pramod. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, verification of houses, shops and hotels are being carried out by police near the Taj Mahal and on the main route, which is expected to be taken up by the visiting dignitary. "All the houses, shops, restaurants and hotels on the main route and near the Taj Mahal area have been identified. The verification process is about to finish. Some teams have also been put for getting the verification done," Superintendent of Police (City) Botre Rohan Pramod said.

"All this has been done so that there is no security lapse," he added. Local vendors said that as part of the verification process, police asked them to provide their Aadhar card.

Trump will be on a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Muslim man set to become seer at Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Karnataka

A 33-year-old Muslim man is all set to become a seer at Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Gadag. Ordained by Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami of the mutt, Dewan Sharief Mullah claims he was taking the step not under any duress but after being gui...

Some victims of German shooting have Kurdish roots - Bild

Some of the victims of a suspected far-right shooting rampage in the German town of Hanau were of Kurdish descent, Bild daily reported on Thursday, without citing its sources.It said the nine victims of the shooting at shisha bars included ...

USAID provides $8m in response to locusts outbreak in East Africa

In response to the outbreak of desert locusts in East Africa, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development USAID, will be providing 8 million in humanitarian assistance to support regional operations to control ...

India hope to continue fine run against Australia in FIH Pro League tie

Hosts India would look to continue their fine form when they take on title holders Australia in their next FIH Pro League tie here on Friday. India have made an excellent start to their maiden FIH Hockey Pro League season and are currently ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020