Priyanka Gandhi's Basti tour postponed, new schedule to be announced post Holi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Basti district, to address a farmer's rally, has been re-scheduled, the party announced on Thursday.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Basti district, to address a farmer's rally, has been re-scheduled, the party announced on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday stated that the visit of the Congress General Secretary has been rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons.
The new date of her visit to the area is expected to be announced after the festival of Holi. The Gandhi scion, who has been actively looking after party affairs in Uttar Pradesh, was scheduled to address a farmer's rally in the region. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
