Urge Rajasthan govt to take immediate action: Rahul Gandhi on Nagaur incident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to take immediate action in the Nagaur incident, where two Dalit men were "brutally tortured" for alleged theft.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:50 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific and sickening. I urge the state government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," Rahul tweeted.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday after which a few videos had gone viral. The victims registered an FIR on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

