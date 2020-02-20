Har govt committed to secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas water: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to securing the state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remark while addressing the state assembly on the first day of its budget session.

“Every possible effort will be made to bring to Haryana its legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters through the SYL canal at the earliest,” he said in the address, reflecting the government's policies. With the BJP-led coalition government in Haryana observing 2020 as "Sushashan Sankalp Varsh", Governor Arya also told the assembly that the ruling dispensation would focus on launching several new good governance initiatives.

The government would also later submit a report card and reward employees and departments doing exemplary work, he said. “The government has decided to celebrate the year 2020 as 'Sushashan Sankalp Varsh'. It will, therefore, focus on launching several new good governance initiatives and on improving service delivery to citizens by every department and across the state throughout the year," he said.

"On the occasion of the next 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, 2020, the government will submit its report card on its initiatives and reward officers, employees and departments which perform exemplary work,” he said. The governor concluded his speech in about nine minutes after reading out only a part of the 27-page address and told the House that the rest of it be treated as having been read.

During his address, Arya touched upon the government various welfare initiatives, including those for farmers and women. "The government aims at providing effective, responsive, transparent and clean administration," he said.

Arya also said the government has undertaken a new initiative to promote hygiene among BPL category of adolescent girls and women in the age group of 10 to 45 years under which sanitary napkins would be distributed free of cost to approximately 11 lakh BPL families in the state. It would cost the state exchequer Rs 30 crore during 2020-21 fiscal year, he said.

He also said the state government is committed to making Haryana more safe for women. “The government will strive to improve the safety of women at homes and in public spaces through a mass movement in the state.

"The government will strengthen the infrastructure and provide all the support required to prevent crime against women. The government will run a comprehensive and focused campaign to bring about requisite behavioural changes and to make everyone sensitive to gender justice and gender equality issues. The government shall continue to make efforts to curb female foeticide,” he said. PTI SUN VSD RAX

