India congratulates Ghani for winning 2nd presidential term

India congratulated Ashraf Ghani on Thursday on his re-election as the president of Afghanistan and asserted that it remained committed to working with his government in fighting the scourge of "externally-sponsored terrorism". India also reaffirmed its support for an enduring and inclusive national peace and reconciliation that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

\R The Independent Election Commission of \RAfghanistan announced on Tuesday that \RGhani had won a second term as president. "We congratulate President Dr. Ashraf Ghani on his re-election following the announcement of final results of the Presidential elections by the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"India supports the democratic aspirations of the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to continue to work with the new government and the democratic polity in strengthening our bilateral strategic partnership in fighting the scourge of externally sponsored terrorism," it added. India also expressed support for an enduring and inclusive national peace and reconciliation that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

"We hope that the new government and all political leaders in Afghanistan would work to strengthen national unity, promote inclusivity and protect the rights and interests of all sections of society," the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.