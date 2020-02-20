President of Tunisia receives USAID Director Green

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the President of the Republic, Kais Saeed, received the Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mark Green. Mr. Green was on a working visit to Tunisia from February 16 to 18 as part of the follow-up to the Agency's development projects throughout Tunisia.

Director Green praised the democratic experience in Tunisia and said that it had inspired the world. He added that this was his second visit to Tunisia, and took the opportunity to renew the United States' commitment to supporting Tunisia's growing democracy and accompany Tunisia in its path of success. Mr. Green also highlighting the determination of the US government to move forward in supporting all efforts aimed at restoring economic mobility in Tunisia and creating social and development conditions that support the democratic system to benefit all segments of society.

USAID Director Mark Green Visits Kairouan

USAID Director Mark Green accompanied the Ambassador of the United States of America to Tunisia, Donald Blome, on a trip to Kairouan. While there, the two met with the Governor of Kairouan, Mohamed Bourguiba, the Secretary of State for Youth, Mr. Abdel Qaddous El Saadawi, the Mayor of Kairouan, a number of representatives of the region, and the regional delegate for youth and sports affairs and civil society.

USAID Director Mark Green inaugurated the Youth Campus Stadium North of Kairoun. It is one of the USAID "Ma3an" projects that support youth and community empowerment in the region.

(With Inputs from APO)

