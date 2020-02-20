Interlocutors reach Shaheen Bagh to initiate 2nd round of talks with protestors
The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors reached Shaheen Bagh on Thursday to initiate the second round of discussion, but they put a condition that media should not be present during the talks with protestors. Advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran, the SC-appointed interlocutors, were not willing to start the discussion in the presence of media.
The protestors tried to convince them that they want to represent their issues before the media, but the journalists were later asked to leave. Ramachandran began addressing the protestors saying, "Aapne bulaya hum chale aaye (You called us and we are here)".
"We have to think over it and talk in detail. We are thankful that yesterday we received blessings from all dadis (the elderly ladies protesting at the site)," she said. The two interlocutors on Wednesday visited Shaheen Bagh to initiate talks with the protesters, asserting that the top court has upheld their right to protest but it should not affect the rights of other citizens.
