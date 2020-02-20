Came to invite Badal Sahab to my son's wedding, says JP Nadda
BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday met Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal at the latter's residence here and termed the meeting a personal one.
BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday met Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal at the latter's residence here and termed the meeting a personal one. "BJP has a very old relation with SAD, I came here to invite Badal Sahab for my eldest son's wedding. We not only share political relations but also a deep personal bond," Nadda told reporters here after his meeting with the former Punjab chief minister.
"He gave his blessings for the wedding and has said that he will attend it. I have personal relations with him when I started with students politics and it strengthened when I became the in-charge of Punjab," Nadda added. The BJP President also said they had discussed some issues related to politics, and on steps needed to strengthen the BJP-SAD alliance.
"Whenever we meet we also discuss strategies to strengthen the NDA. Our relations with SAD and Badalji's position in it are very important," Nadda said. The meeting comes days after voices of opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have come from inside the SAD camp.
The SAD, as a part of the ruling NDA, had earlier supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. (ANI)
