President Ramnath Kovind to visit Bengaluru on Feb 21

President Ramnath Kovind would arrive in the city on Friday on a two-day official visit. According to an official release, the President would reach here on Friday evening, proceed to Raj Bhavan and stay there in the night. On Saturday, he would attend a program 'The Huddle' organized by The Hindu newspaper here, it said. The same afternoon he would fly back to New Delhi, the release added.

