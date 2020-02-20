Bhima-Koregaon witness urges inquiry commission to summon Sharad Pawar

An application was on Thursday filed before the Bhima-Koregaon judicial inquiry commission (JIC) requesting it to summon Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in the matter. The application filed by Sagar Shinde is expected to come up for hearing before the JIC on February 24.

It referred to a press conference addressed by Sharad Pawar on Feb 18 where, as per the applicant, the NCP chief said that Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had created a different atmosphere in Bhima-Koregaon area. It looks like Pawar knows more about the violence than what he has mentioned in an affidavit filed by him earlier, the application said.

It also mentioned Pawar questioning Pune police's role. When the commission was formed, it had invited affidavits from everyone who had any knowledge about the violence following which Shinde filed an affidavit claiming that he was present on the spot at that time.

The commission was constituted by the Maharashtra government of vide a notification dated February 9, 2018, under the provisions of Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 to inquire the reason which led to the violence. On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident.

The police have filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)

