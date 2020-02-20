Netanyahu announces plans for 3,000 new settler homes near East Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was reviving a plan for the construction of some 3,000 new settler homes near East Jerusalem, a project effectively frozen after international opposition.
Netanyahu has pledged to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and the area's Jordan Valley as part of an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump last month. Palestinians have rejected Trump's blueprint.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
