Netanyahu announces plans for 3,000 new settler homes near East Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was reviving a plan for the construction of some 3,000 new settler homes near East Jerusalem, a project effectively frozen after international opposition.

Netanyahu has pledged to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and the area's Jordan Valley as part of an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump last month. Palestinians have rejected Trump's blueprint.

