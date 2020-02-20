Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu announces plans for 3,000 new settler homes near East Jerusalem

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Netanyahu announces plans for 3,000 new settler homes near East Jerusalem
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he was reviving a plan for the construction of 3,000 new settler homes near East Jerusalem, a project effectively frozen after international opposition.

Netanyahu's announcement, during an election campaign in which he has sought to shore up support from pro-settlement voters, was condemned by the Palestinians as another blow to their hopes for an independent state. He has pledged to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and the area's Jordan Valley as part of an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump last month. Palestinians have rejected Trump's blueprint as biased towards Israel.

Opponents of the project, in the Givat Hamatos area adjacent to the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Safafa, would sever parts of East Jerusalem from the nearby Palestinian town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. Construction of 2,610 housing units for Jews in Givat Hamatos was approved by a Jerusalem planning committee in 2014. The Israeli government effectively put the project on hold after the United States and the European Union criticized the plan.

Visiting an area overlooking the Israeli settlement of Har Homa on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Thursday, Netanyahu said in a video he posted on social media: "Today I approved the construction in Givat Hamatos" of 3,000 homes for Jews, of which 1,000 would be marketed soon. He said some 1,000 housing units would be built for Arabs in Beit Safafa. No construction date was announced for either area.

In a separate project, Netanyahu said another 2,200 housing units would be built in Har Homa settlement, located like Givat Hamatos in an area of the West Bank that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the area's capture in the 1967 Middle East war. "Netanyahu's insistence on building thousands of settlement units is the systematic destruction of the two-state solution and the implementation of the Trump plan," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said after the Israeli leader's announcement.

Palestinians and much of the world view Israel's settlements in areas seized in the 1967 conflict as illegal under international law, but the United States and Israel dispute this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 bln E*Trade deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage ETrade Financial Corp in a stock deal worth about 13 billion, the biggest acquisition by a Wall Street bank since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Part of a broader consolidatio...

Coronavirus case suspected in Ambala

A case of suspected Coronavirus has been detected in Ambala, Haryana. A 20-year-old Thai woman, suffering from symptoms that similar to that of the coronavirus, has been put under observation at Ambala Cantt Civil hospital on Thursday. The ...

Indian-American Christian group urges Trump to meet community members during India visit

An Indian-American Christian group has voiced its concerns about the safety and security of Christians in India and urged President Donald Trump to meet the minority community members during his maiden trip to the country next week. Preside...

India, US aim to elevate trade through multilateral, bilateral agreements: Hardeep Singh Puri

India is growing slowly yet steadily, and India and the US are aiming to elevate trade through multilateral and bilateral agreements, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Thursday. India is growing slowly yet steadily. India and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020