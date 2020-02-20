Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-After fiery Democratic debate, Bloomberg seeks rebound as rivals hit campaign trail

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:03 IST
UPDATE 1-After fiery Democratic debate, Bloomberg seeks rebound as rivals hit campaign trail
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Democratic presidential contenders began a frantic dash for votes on Thursday after a fiery debate left big-spending billionaire Michael Bloomberg's candidacy badly bruised and several of his rivals jockeying to be the moderate alternative to liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. With two days to go before the presidential caucuses in Nevada and contests looming in South Carolina, then 14 states on Super Tuesday on March 3, including California, Utah, and Colorado, most candidates will scatter across those states over the next several days for rallies and get-out-the-vote events.

The blistering attacks launched on Wednesday night at Bloomberg - over his record on race, history of sexist comments and use of his fortune to push his way up in opinion polls - damaged his pitch that he has the best chance of beating Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The former New York City mayor, who entered the race late and will not be on primary ballots until Super Tuesday, has tried to position himself as a moderate alternative to Sanders, a democratic socialist.

Bloomberg's campaign moved to stem the fallout early on Thursday by announcing new endorsements from U.S. House of Representatives members from New York, New Jersey, and California, after arguing on Wednesday night that he was "just warming up" and promised a stronger performance during next week's debate in South Carolina. Rivals Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg all leaped at the chance to go after the media mogul, who has surged in polls by spending hundreds of millions of dollars out of his own pocket on an advertising blitz.

Warren landed early jabs at Bloomberg related to accusations of sexist comments and his support while mayor of stop-and-frisk police policies that ensnared disproportionate numbers of blacks and Latinos. The U.S. senator from Massachusetts told CNN after the debate that she had "no doubt" that Bloomberg would open his wallet to "try to erase the memory of what happened on that debate stage." Warren's campaign said it set fundraising records on Wednesday by raising $425,000 during the first hour of the debate and $2.8 million over the course of the day. Sanders' campaign likewise announced it had raised a record $2.7 million on Wednesday.

Nevada's caucuses are the third contest in the state-by-state race to find a challenger to Trump. South Carolina holds its primary on Feb. 29. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has a town hall meeting and a fundraiser scheduled in Los Angeles, and Bloomberg has a morning event in Utah.

Warren and former Vice President Biden will have a town hall that airs on CNN on Thursday night from Las Vegas. Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, has a campaign event in Colorado. Trump delivered his judgment on Bloomberg's performance with critical tweets late on Wednesday and on Thursday morning. In one post he wrote, "Worst debate performance in history!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

33-yr-old man mowed down by SUV in Delhi

A 33-year-old man was mowed down by an SUV after being dragged for around 300 metres in Delhis Krishna Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Bansal, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Shahdara.The acci...

Amritsar drug seizure: CM assures probe into accused 'relations' with Majithia

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday assured some MLAs in the House of having a through probe into their allegations that purported Akali leader Anwar Masih, arrested after the discovery of 194 kg of heroin from his house near ...

India needs efficient supervision, simple regulation, says Principal Economic Adviser

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal has made a case for focusing on supervision rather than regulation saying this approach increases efficiency and reduces compliance burden. In a discussion paper Risk vs Uncertainty Supervision, Gov...

UPDATE 3-Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 bln E*Trade deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage ETrade Financial Corp in a stock deal worth about 13 billion, the biggest acquisition by a Wall Street bank since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Part of a broader consolidatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020