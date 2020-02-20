Left Menu
Irish parliament returns with weeks of government talks ahead

  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:36 IST
Ireland's Fianna Fail will start formal talks next week to try to form a government from a fractured parliament that all sides predicted on Thursday would take weeks to complete as lawmakers met for the first time since the Feb. 8 election.

Left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein shocked the establishment by securing the most votes in the election but ran too few candidates to win more than 37 seats, finishing between Fianna Fail (38) and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael (35) in the 160-seat house. The center-right rivals refuse to govern with Sinn Fein but initially let the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army attempt to form a left wing-led government without them, knowing they are highly unlikely to succeed.

The parliament will try and almost certainly fail to elect a new prime minister from the main party leaders later on Thursday, after which Varadkar will assume the role on a caretaker basis. It took Varadkar's predecessor Enda Kenny four such votes and 70 days to form an administration after the last election in 2016.

Fianna Fail will step up efforts to form a new government during an expected two-week recess, acknowledging some kind of tie-up with historical rival Fine Gael will ultimately be the only way to avoid a second election Sinn Fein may relish. Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin told reporters he would speak to Varadkar after Thursday's sitting and open formal negotiations with the smaller Green Party next week.

"We're a long way off any coalition," Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary told national broadcaster RTE earlier on Thursday. "At some stage in order to put a stable government together, there will have to be a conversation with Fine Gael but we're a long way off that. They have indicated they want to sit this process out, we are far more proactive."

Varadkar reiterated this week that Fine Gael was preparing to go into opposition but has said that the party would be willing to help form a government if all other options are exhausted. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, whose 12 deputies would give any combination of two of the three biggest parties a majority, said he hoped a prospective coalition would take shape within the next two weeks but that it would likely be late March or early April before any policy program would be agreed.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, who has said a Fianna Fail-Fine Gael coalition would be "a slap in the face to the Irish electorate", hoped for a change of mind from Fianna Fail on her party, although there is so far little sign of that. "I think it is a matter of great regret that Fianna Fail, in particular, continues to maintain a stance of excluding Sinn Fein and not just us," McDonald told reporters.

"I don't think that's a sustainable position and we'll have to see in the coming days and weeks whether they hold that stance."

