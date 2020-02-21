Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Twitter tests labels, community moderation for lies by public figures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 04:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 04:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Twitter tests labels, community moderation for lies by public figures
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc said on Thursday that it was testing a new community moderation approach that would enable users to identify misleading information posted by politicians and public figures and add brightly colored labels under those tweets.

NBC News earlier reported that Twitter company documents showing a mockup of the new approach were accessible on a publicly available website, although it did not identify the site. The company said that the leaked illustrations showed one possible iteration of a new approach to combat misinformation.

"We're exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for Tweets on Twitter," Twitter said in a statement. "This is a design mockup for one option that would involve community feedback. Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it." A spokesman said the project was in the early stages and not currently staffed.

The mockup obtained by NBC News showed a plan to develop a "community reports" feature, which Twitter likened to Wikipedia. Twitter users would earn points and badges for rating "harmfully misleading" content. Twitter and other social media companies are under intense pressure to stem lies and misinformation on their platforms.

They have introduced measures in recent months designed to head off interference in the U.S. presidential election in November, although critics say they are insufficient compared to the scale of the problem. Twitter announced in the summer that it would label and de-emphasize tweets that broke its rules but came from important public figures like politicians. But it has not yet done so for any tweets.

The company also banned political ads in the fall and said earlier this month that it would apply "false" warning labels to tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media and remove any that are likely to cause harm. Democratic presidential contender Mike Bloomberg on Thursday tweeted a video of Wednesday night's debate edited to make it appear as though other candidates were rendered speechless when he asked if any of them had started businesses.

The Twitter spokesman said the company would likely label Bloomberg's tweet under the new policy on synthetic and deceptively edited media, which is set to come into effect on March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes seek consistent effort versus visiting Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes have a tendency to be hot and cold this season, and that has brought considerable highs along with notable concerns. So riding the wave of the successes is one of the key components that confronts the team on a regul...

Branson targets younger cruise crowd with DJs, tattoos and yoga

British entrepreneur Richard Branson will unveil the Scarlet Lady on Friday, a 60,000-tonne cruise liner complete with a tattoo studio and yoga deck aimed at drawing in a younger generation of holiday-makers.Despite the unfortunate timing, ...

FEATURE -With 'pink yuan' ads, China wakes up to the world's biggest gay economy

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing popularity of online gay-friendly adverts in China shows business is waking up to the pink yuan and more liberal attitudes among young people but the government...

Golf-McIlroy shoots 65 for first-round lead in Mexico City

Rory McIlroy was in control of all facets of his game as he charged into the first-round lead with a six-under-par 65 at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Thursday. McIlroy smashed his drives prodigious distances in the thin Mexico City air an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020