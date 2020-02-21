Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. intelligence told lawmakers of Russian bid to boost Trump re-election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 05:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 05:52 IST
U.S. intelligence told lawmakers of Russian bid to boost Trump re-election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. intelligence officials told lawmakers last week that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign by aiming to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and boost President Donald Trump's re-election, a person familiar with the briefing said on Thursday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the matter's sensitivity, said Trump's Republican allies on the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee questioned the assessment presented by officials of the Office of National Intelligence last Thursday. "The Republicans responded as you would expect. They went nuts," said the person. "They questioned the intelligence."

The briefers warned the committee in the classified briefing that Russia was working to cast doubt on the integrity of the Nov. 3 vote while at the same time boosting Trump's election to a second four-year term. "They (the Russians) are favoring one candidate while they do it," said the person, adding that the briefers identified that candidate as Trump. The source declined to elaborate.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from committee Republicans. The New York Times reported on Thursday that a day after the briefing, Trump rebuked acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire for allowing his staff to appear before the committee. It quoted five people familiar with the matter.

Trump said on Wednesday he was replacing Maguire on an acting basis with Richard Grenell, a strong Trump loyalist who has served as ambassador to Germany since 2018. The Times said that in reprimanding Maguire, Trump cited the presence in the briefing of Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the intelligence panel chairman. He led the House impeachment proceedings against Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine.

The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump of the charges last month. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington Post reported that Trump rebuked Maguire in an Oval Office meeting after a Republican ally informed the president of the election security briefing. Shelby Pierson, a Maguire lieutenant who oversees election security, led last week's briefing for the House committee, according to the Times.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment. U.S. officials have long warned that Russia and other countries would try to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election campaign.

The U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russia used fake news, cyber-attacks and other methods in an operation designed to swing the 2016 presidential election to Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Russia denies the allegation.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the finding. At a 2018 summit, he said he found Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials of Russian meddling "extremely strong and powerful." Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded in a report last year that there was no conclusive evidence of coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Mueller was unable, however, to clear Trump of obstructing his investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Preds hope Ellis' return provides spark against Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators have sorely missed defenseman Ryan Ellis since he took an elbow to the head while playing in the Winter Classic against the Dallas Stars on New Years Day. On Friday night, Ellis could make his return -- and boost the...

Giordano close to return as Flames set to host Bruins

Mark Giordano has been skating on Calgary ice the last few days but he wont see NHL action Friday against the Boston Bruins. The Flames captain has missed seven games since a hamstring injury pulled him out of his teams 3-1 loss to the San ...

Reduce inequality, UN labor agency urges on World Social Justice Day

Reduce inequality around the world, the United Nations labor agency urged on Thursday, World Social Justice Day.The gap between the rich and the poor is larger than previously thought. Globally, the poorest 20 percent of any given country n...

Wild look to build on new beginnings, face Oilers next

Alex Galchenyuk was just happy to have an opportunity. Even if his new coach, Dean Evason, was too nervous to watch. Galchenyuk scored the tying goal with less than five minutes left in regulation and then the winner in the fifth round of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020