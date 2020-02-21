Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish PM resigns to caretaker role as government formation founders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 07:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 07:38 IST
Irish PM resigns to caretaker role as government formation founders
Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, but stayed on as interim leader while the country's three main parties battle out coalition talks after an inconclusive election. Varadkar tendered his resignation as taoiseach, or premier, to President Michael Higgins after the first sitting of Ireland's lower house of parliament since an 8 February election which radically recast the political landscape.

"In accordance with the constitution, the taoiseach and the government will continue to carry on their duties until successors have been appointed," a government statement said. Parties in the 160 seat chamber -- the Dail -- convened and nominated candidates to lead a new government as taoiseach but with none commanding a majority it was adjourned until 5 March.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald received the most votes backing her. At 45 it was far short of the 80 needed to take office but it was a symbolic victory reflecting the surge the nationalist party enjoyed in the election.

Sinn Fein, which once served as the political wing of paramilitary the Irish Republican Army (IRA), became the second biggest party with 37 seats -- breaking the historic duopoly of centre-right parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail. "The people who vote for us aren't going anywhere," said McDonald.

"We have made a commitment to them to represent them well and to make our very best effort to deliver that government of change -- and that is precisely what we intend to do." McDonald outstripped the 36 votes backing Varadkar to continue as prime minister after his Fine Gael party slipped into third position in the election with 35 seats.

"The onus is on those who have made enormous promises of change to people during this election, who are entrusted with that mandate to bring a programme for government to the Dail for approval," Varadkar said in parliament before departing to resign. "If they cannot, they should say so and be upfront and honest about their failure, and the empty promises they made." Micheal Martin's Fianna Fail party won the most seats in the election at 38, but suffered significant losses on their 2016 wins.

He received the backing of 41 lawmakers in Thursday's contest. Sinn Fein has been historically associated with the IRA which fought British rule in Northern Ireland for decades until the late 1990s, when a peace agreement largely ended violence that left more than 3,000 dead on all sides.

It won the popular vote with 24.5 per cent of first preference ballots and picked up 14 seats by attracting voters with a campaign focusing on Ireland's housing shortage and health crisis. But its flagship policy on Irish unity is likely to be a top issue if it gains power.

It wants a referendum on uniting the two parts of the island within five years. At least three parties will be needed to form a majority government in the Dail.

But with the three largest refusing to cooperate newly elected speaker Sean O Fearghail said the challenge of government formation remained "substantial". Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have both ruled out working with Sinn Fein, in part because of their association to past violence.

Varadkar told state broadcaster RTE on Monday he was prepared to go into opposition. Meanwhile Sinn Fein said Wednesday it was "intensifying" negotiations with smaller parties and independents seeking "a government for change".

Talks may take some time and may result in a new election in which Sinn Fein could emerge as a favourite. After a 2016 vote it took 70 days for a minority coalition government to form under Fine Gael, which was supported in a confidence and supply agreement by Fianna Fail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Representing 1.5 billion people, Modi has an advantage on Facebook: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents 1.5 billion Indians, has an advantage on Facebook, while referring to the number of followers the two leaders have on the social networking website. Tru...

First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, concern of contagion amongst force

A Hong Kong police officer has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first officer to test positive in the Asian financial hub as dozens of other officers were quarantined over concerns of contagion. ...

Flyers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Blue Jackets in OT

Kevin Hayes scored with 109 left in overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit to sweep the season series from the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-3 win to conclude a home-and-home set on Thursday n...

Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Picturesque tourist destination Shimla was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday. Even in high altitude areas of the Mandhol village, life has come to a standstill as the region received fresh snowfall.The trees and shrub in these region...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020