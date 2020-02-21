14-yr-old Gujarat boy creates sketch of PM Modi, US President Trump

A 14-year old artist has made a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump as a gesture of welcome for the US President who is scheduled on a two trip to India from February 24. The sketch will be presented to Trump in Ahmedabad by the district collector of Vadodara on the artist Mahir Patel's behalf.

"I have made a sketch of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have depicted the chemistry and friendship between the two leaders in the sketch. I want to welcome the US President in a different way and gift the sketch to him," Mahir told ANI. Mahir is in the eighth standard and has been an artist since he was five years old. He has not taken any training for his art and has learnt to sketch by watching videos on Youtube. He has made sketches of many popular personalities till date like those of Mother Teresa and Robert Downey amongst others.

The sketch of Trump and Modi took him 30 hours to complete. (ANI)

