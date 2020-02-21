Left Menu
Waris Pathan should be booked for sedition: Telangana BJP leader Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramchander Rao on Friday said that AIMIM leader Waris Pathan should be booked for sedition because of his comments in which he said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.

Waris Pathan should be booked for sedition: Telangana BJP leader Rao
BJP leader Ramchander Rao speaking ANI in Hyderabad on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramchander Rao on Friday said that AIMIM leader Waris Pathan should be booked for sedition because of his comments in which he said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus. Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The same language was spoken by Akbaruddin Owaisi in Nirmal in Baisan. This type of language and attitude shows secessionist tendencies in this party is increasing. We condemn it and Assadudin Owaisi should apologise and the action should be taken against Patan for sedition because he is openly stating that they want freedom."

"I ask freedom from what. India is the most secular country and Hindus are the most secular race in the world. We are all co-existing for the past thousands of years in this country in spite of different religions, caste, and communities. This language creates a rift between two countries and he should be booked for sedition," he said. Rao's comments came in reaction to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan statement on Wednesday in which said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.

"The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores," said Pathan while addressing an anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka. When asked about the protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, the BJP leader said, "It is a sponsored protest without realizing that people are suffering due to the protest. The government has made very clear that there is no question on going back on the CAA then what is the point of making a protest."

"It is only a drama by some opposition parties who are sponsoring this, in spite of the Supreme Court forming a panel of mediators who have gone to them and spoken to them still they are not budging out," he said. "The mediating team has failed to convince them to shift the protest. People have the right to protest and there is a place for that like Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Hyde Park in London and etc but why Shaheen Bagh is chosen for the protest? he asked.

"The Supreme Court should give direction to the union government and the government of Delhi that Shaheen Bagh has become a law and order issue and the protest should be cleared from there," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

