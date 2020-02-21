Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Thai court dissolves opposition party critical of military rule

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Thai court dissolves opposition party critical of military rule
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an opposition political party that has been critical of the military establishment and banned its charismatic leader from politics for 10 years over a loan he gave the party. The dissolution of the Future Forward Party comes less than a year after Thailand held a general election to end five years of military rule and it strengthens the position in parliament of a coalition led by Prime Minister Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former junta leader who first took power in a 2014 coup.

Future Forward, led by auto-parts billionaire heir Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 41, has been sharply critical of military dominance of politics. It surprised many by coming third in the elections last year, winning the support of many young people and 81 of the 500 seats contested in parliament. The court ruled that the party broke the law by taking a 191.2 million baht ($6.08 million) loan from Thanathorn.

"The party is ordered to be dissolved according to the 2017 political party law," Constitutional Court Judge Panya Utchachon said in his ruling. The court also banned Thanathorn and 15 other party executives from politics for 10 years.

The party and Thanathorn have denied any wrongdoing Most of the party's members of parliament will retain their seats and can form a new party, but the ban on its leaders will reduce the opposition's votes and its ability to block Prayuth's agenda.

Some Future Forward supporters at the party's headquarters burst into tears when the court's decision was announced. "I'm a bit loss at the moment. If Thanathorn decides to continue the fight, we will stick with him. We won't let him fight alone," said Wanna Butrkan, 55, from Udon Thani province in the northeast.

Thanathorn, who was not in court, was due to speak to supporters later in the day. 'NO ONE FOOLED'

Human rights groups and democracy advocates condemned the court's decision. "Last year's election was supposed to bring an end to military rule in Thailand, but after today no one is fooled into believing this is the case," said Francisca Castro, a Philippine lawmaker and member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights.

Prayuth's pro-army party came first in the March 2019 election but opposition parties say electoral laws written by the junta were designed to give the military establishment control over politics. The court on Friday said the loan to the party amounted to a donation because it did not follow commercial practices in lending. The election law limits donations from an individual to 10 million baht ($318,167).

Thanathorn said the financial arrangements between himself and the party were above board. "If we could turn back time ... we would do the same thing because it was transparent and verifiable," he said in a Facebook post this week.

It was not the first legal case that Thanathorn and his party have faced since bursting onto the political scene. Last month, the Constitutional Court rejected accusations the party sought to overthrow the monarchy, an allegation that could have seen it banned.

Late last year, Thanathorn was suspended from parliament by another court ruling that found he breached election law after he was accused of holding shares in a media company when he registered as a candidate. He said he sold the shares before registering. While Future Forward and its allies say the political system has been engineered to ensure rule by Prayuth's pro-army party, the prime minister says a constitution drawn up during military rule is necessary to ensure stability after years of chaos and occasional violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Solomon Islands seeks $100-bln loan from Chinese interests -documents

The Solomon Islands is seeking a 100-billion loan from Chinese interests in talks begun soon after the small South Pacific archipelago switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan last year. Details of the proposal, reviewed by Reuters, ...

20 passengers injured as Pb roadways bus collides with truck in Ambala

As many as 20 passengers were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a stationary truck on national highway near Ambala city on Friday morning, police said here. The bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Delhi, they added.Bus driv...

Gehlot govt has no control over crime: Union min Meghwal on Nagaur incident

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is unable to rein in crime in Rajasthan and held it responsible for the Nagaur incident where two Dalit men were beaten up and tortured for allegedly s...

UPDATE 2-Thai court dissolves opposition party critical of military rule

Thailands Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an opposition political party that has been critical of the military establishment and banned its charismatic leader from politics for 10 years over a loan he gave the party. The dissolutio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020