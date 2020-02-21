AIMIM trying to poison minds of Indian Muslims: Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen
(AIMIM) of repeatedly misleading Indian Muslims and trying to poison their minds.
His statement comes in the wake of AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's alleged '15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore'
remark he recently made in Karnataka. "Who has given you the right to become leader of
Muslims in the country?" Raut told reporters in Delhi. "The Shiv Sena is in power in Maharashtra and hence it
is exercising restraint," he added. "What is your stature in Maharashtra? The state's
Muslims are with the MVA government. AIMIM is repeatedly misleading Indian Muslims and trying to poison their minds.
If such comments are repeated, Shiv Sena will respond in the same language," Raut said.
NCP spokesman and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik condemned Pathan's remarks.
"We condemn Pathan's divisive and inflammatory comments. Is there a fixed match between AIMIM and BJP for
making communal remarks?" he said. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also slammed
Pathan over his remarks and said, "AIMIM and BJP are two sides of the same coin. AIMIM is pushing the agenda of communal
polarisation at BJP's instance." Pathan had purportedly made the remarks while
addressing an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka on February 16.
"Now time has come, we are told that we have sent our mothers and sisters in the front and were sitting covered in
blanket...only our lionesses have come out and you are already sweating, understand what will happen if we come together. (We
may be) 15 crore, but are heavy on 100 (crore), remember it," Pathan can be purportedly heard saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Goa: Independent MLA Khaunte held for 'threatening' BJP leader
SC agrees to hear on Friday Centre's plea against Delhi HC verdict in Nirbhaya case
BJP MP gives notice in RS over demand to relieve school teachers of election-related duties
Delhi HC declines to entertain plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection
BJP tried to polarise assembly polls, results will show if it succeeded or not: Kejriwal to PTI