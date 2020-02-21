AAP rules out any alliance for upcoming BMC polls

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the AAP would contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on its own.

"As far as I know, the Municipal Corporation elections are fought alone, which is also a better option. So, the AAP is not considering any alliance with any party for the upcoming BMC polls," Singh said at a press conference here.

The BMC polls are likely to be held in the year 2022. (ANI)

