Issues concerning Maharashtra, Centre-state relation discussed with PM Modi: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said that various issues concerning the state and its relation with the Centre were discussed during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Aaditya wrote: "This evening CM Uddhav Thackeray ji and I called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, discussing with him various issues of Maharashtra and our federal relation of Centre-State."

He also informed that the issues of good and services tax compensation to States, including Maharashtra, Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojna, Central Road Fund, Baliraja Sanjivani Yojana pending proposals and the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited, (PMC) bank were discussed with the Prime Minister. Aaditya also discussed environmental issues including electric mobility, renewable energy, solarising highways and the ban on single-use disposable plastics with the Prime Minister.

"I had the opportunity to discuss environmental issues including electric mobility, renewable energy, solarising highways, the ban on single-use disposable plastics with the Prime Minister. I briefed him about the urban forests we are creating in Maharashtra," he said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav and Aaditya met Prime Minister Modi here. In the pictures shared by the PMO, Uddhav and his son can be seen greeting the Prime Minister with a bouquet.The father-son duo is also scheduled to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani today.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Uddhav and Modi have cordial relations. "The relation of elder brother and younger brother continues between them," he said.This is Uddhav's first visit to Delhi after assuming the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.The meeting between Uddhav and Modi comes ahead of the Assembly session of Maharashtra that is scheduled to begin on February 24. (ANI)

