Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uddhav Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:11 IST
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and held discussions on the current political situation and CAA-NPR-NRC. Thackeray met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence and the meeting lasted around half-an-hour. This is the first meeting of Thackeray with Gandhi after the formation of the coalition government in Maharashtra.

Sources said the leaders are learnt to have discussed the functioning of the 'Maha-Agadi' government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. Thackeray's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) has become a bone of contention among the allies in Maharashtra, as the Congress and the NCP are opposed to the measures.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were also present during the meeting. The meeting came soon after Thackeray asserted that one does not have to fear the CAA and no one will thrown out of the country due to NPR, soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said an atmosphere is also being created in the country that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is dangerous and people have to queue up to prove their citizenship. Thackeray is also learnt to have discussed the CAA, National Population Register and NRC with the prime minister during his hour-long meeting with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Armani says fashion marketing "raping" women

Giorgio Armani accused the fashion industry on Friday of raping women with short-lived trends and sex-driven marketing.I think its time for me to say what I think. Women keep getting raped by designers, Armani, 85, told reporters on the sid...

Pompeo meets with Oman's new ruler amid US pressure on Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Friday with the new ruler of Oman, a Gulf Arab country that has close ties with both Washington and Tehran and that has previously provided a back channel for talks between the adversaries. Pompeos stop...

Turkey's Erdogan tells Russia's Putin it's necessary to control Syrian government in Idlib

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the necessity to control Syrian government forces and halt a humanitarian crisis in Syrias Idlib region during a phone call with Russias Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.It sa...

Woman arrested in Bengaluru for holding "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit

A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a youngwoman was arrested on Friday for holding a Kashmir Mukti liberation, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti placard at a counterprotest in the city, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020