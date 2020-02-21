Man held for derogatory comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chhatrapati

Shivaji Maharaj and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, said Malvani police in the metropolis on Friday.

Accused Hasan Koti made the comments in a video after coming to know that MNS workers, in their so-called anti-

Bangladeshi infiltrator drive, were going door-to-door in Malvani asking people for identity documents, an official

said. A complaint against Koti was filed by MNS worker

Sushant Malwade on Thursday and the former was arrested in the evening under various sections of the IPC for promoting enmity

among groups and insulting religious beliefs, the official added.

