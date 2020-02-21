Mizoram Assembly adopts resolution on religious freedom

The Mizoram Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a private member's resolution asking the Centre to take measures for protection of religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution. Opposition Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga, who moved the resolution, said the minorities have come under severe attack and the rate of religious persecution has increased after the BJP-led NDA dispensation came to power at the Centre in 2014.

He alleged that atrocities, physical assault on minorities and vandalism of religious monuments, including church and mosques, were rampant under the current NDA regime. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a "discriminatory law, which seeks to grant citizenship on religious line", the Congress leader said, adding that freedom of religion and secularism are the pillars of the Constitution.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga and opposition leader Lalduhoma participated in the prolonged discussion on the resolution. Members of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) contended that persecution of religious minorities was even higher during the Congress regime.

Zoramthanga said his party does not follow the ideologies and principles of the BJP and opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The MNF is a partner of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which was formed with an intention to make the North East Congress-free.

"Our ideologies and policies are antagonistic to that of BJP. We are fighting each other in terms of principles and ideologies," he said. The chief minister said his party came under the NEDA banner because the alliance is anti-Congress and wanted to oust the grand old party from Mizoram.

However, cutting across parties, legislators unanimously passed the resolution, which stated that "the central government must take measure to ensure that religious freedom is protected".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

