Goa anti-CAA protesters resolve to oppose NPR, Census 2021

Participants in a Church-backed anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Panaji in Goa on

Friday resolved not to cooperate with government agencies for the National Population Register and Census 2021 enumeration

exercises. Over 15,000 people took part in the rally, organised

by the 'Goa Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR' and backed by Centre for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP), a wing of Goa Church, at

Azad Maidan here. "We pledge that till the CAA-NPR-NRC is withdrawn, we

will not furnish any information whatsoever for the purposes of NPR or for Census 2021," read the resolution adopted at the

rally. Nabila Hassan, who fought Jamia Milia Islamia case in

the High Court and JMI student Ayesha Renna addressed the gathering while JNU student Rahul Sonpimple was the guest

speaker. "We the people gathered at the rally organised by Goa

Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR, at Azad Maidan, Panaji, Goa, on February 21, 2020, firmly resolve to ensure our Constitution

and our laws shall always be founded and continue to be founded on the principles of justice, equality, secularism,

socialism, democracy," the resolution read. Therefore, we are against any form of discrimination,

directly or indirectly, on grounds of religion, caste, gender, class, sexual orientation, ability, age, occupation, it added.

The speakers also raised concern over "arbitrary cancellation" of Overseas Citizen of India cards and pointed

out that Goa had a large number of such card-holders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

