Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovaks remember murdered journalist before election that may oust ruling party

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bratislava
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 00:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 00:01 IST
Slovaks remember murdered journalist before election that may oust ruling party
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thousands of people across Slovakia held gatherings on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the murder of an investigative journalist that shook the country's political scene and may redraw the political map in next week's election. Jan Kuciak and his fiancee were shot dead on Feb. 21, 2018 in a case that prosecutors traced to an influential businessman, who is now standing trial for procuring the murder. Three others are charged with helping organise and carry out the murder.

The businessman, Marian Kocner, has denied the charges. One of the others charged has admitted to shooting the couple, while the two others have pleaded not guilty. Another man was sentenced to 15 years after a deal with the prosecution under which he admitted to helping facilitate the murder. Prosecutors have said evidence showed Kocner had communicated with figures in state bodies and the justice system, and several senior officials were forced to resign.

"They uncovered scandals, theft, corruption on the highest levels," said Iveta Kovacova, one of those gathered at a commemoration in the capital, Bratislava, holding a banner mourning the slain young couple. "But I think a lot of work still must be done for this country to run normally."

Prime Minister Robert Fico was forced to resign after the murders but his centre-left Smer party stayed in power and remains the most popular group. Still, the party has lost a large part of its support ahead of the Feb. 29 parliamentary election.

Final opinion polls last week showed a group of five to six opposition parties ranging from progressives to conservatives may try to join forces to oust Smer from power, with anti-graft movement Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLANO) closing in on Smer. Kuciak's father, Jozef Kuciak, called on people to vote.

"I want to ask you all to take part in the election, and chose with your heart and your head," he said at one of the commemoration events in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Weinstein jury keeps deliberating after suggesting hung on most serious counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein continued deliberating on Friday after asking the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. Conviction on tho...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears weigh on U.S. manufacturing, services sectors

U.S. manufacturing and services sectors activity stalled in February amid growing concerns about the deadly coronavirus impact on the economy, boosting investor demand for safe-haven assets like government bonds. Despite the downbeat report...

Big trade differences remain ahead of Trump's India trip-U.S. official

U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India is not expected to result in an annoucement of a deal to restore Indias U.S. trade preferences because the concerns that led to their suspension have not been resolved, a senior Trump administrati...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein jury suggests hung on predatory sexual assault counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein continued deliberating on Friday after asking the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. Conviction on tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020