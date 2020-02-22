YSRCP MLA begins march in support of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh

Nandigama MLA M Jaganmohan Rao has started 'Pad Yatra' (march) in support of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's decision of three capitals in the state. Rao started the march from party office in Nandigama to Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Kurnool district. Former minister Vasant Nageswar Rao flagged off the march.

Speaking at the event, Rao said, "I am going on this pad yatra from Nandigama to Srisailam. The Chief Minister took the decision of three capitals for all-round development of the state. He took that decision to keep the state in good position in the country in terms of development and welfare." "This decision will be useful to all in the state. Nobody should feel tense and agitate against this idea. The government is committed to the development of all. The main idea of decentralization is development for all regions. The government will definitely help the development of those who are afraid of this decentralization," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

