Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conservatives ahead as Iran poll results trickle in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 14:36 IST
Conservatives ahead as Iran poll results trickle in
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Conservatives appeared to be in the lead as the first results of Iran's parliamentary election came in Saturday, amid expectations of a low turnout after the disqualification of many candidates. Friday's election came after months of steeply escalating tensions between Iran and its decades-old arch-foe the United States.

Voters had been widely expected to stay away in droves, disillusioned over unfulfilled promises and struggling to cope in a country whose economy has buckled under harsh US sanctions. By mid-morning on Saturday, 1,063,860 votes had been counted in 41 constituencies across Iran, according to figures released by the National Elections Committee and reported by semi-official news agency ISNA.

There were still 167 other constituencies totally, said a spokesman for the committee, including bigger provinces such as Tehran and Fars. "We will try to publish the final figures tonight, and if that task takes too long, tomorrow," spokesman Esmail Mousavi told state television.

With official figures still coming in, news agencies close to conservatives and ultra-conservatives have predicted a landslide victory for their candidates. An unofficial tally published by Fars news agency said the fate of 183 of parliament's 290 seats had already been decided, with 135 conservative candidates winning office.

It put the total number of reformists to claim seats at 20 and independents at 28. The 11th parliamentary election since the 1979 Islamic Revolution comes after a surge in tensions between Tehran and Washington, and Iran's accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner that sparked anti-government protests.

Turnout was estimated at around 40 percent nationwide and 30 percent in Tehran at the scheduled close of polls at 1430 GMT on Friday, according to Fars. But authorities extended polling for another six hours to allow as many people as possible to vote.

Fars said the official turnout figure would be released on Saturday, while official results are not expected to be announced until Sunday. Authorities said schools would be closed on Saturday in dozens of urban centers while the count went ahead.

Iran fell into a deep recession after US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions following Washington's unilateral withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018. Around half of the 16,033 hopefuls in the election were barred by the Guardian Council, a conservative-dominated vetting body, most of them moderates and reformists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Let's come together to tax tech giants, say G20 officials eying $100 bln boost

Leading world economies must show unity in dealing with aggressive tax optimization by global digital giants like Google, Amazon, and Facebook, G20 officials said on Saturday. Global rules are being developed by the Organisation for Economi...

Jharkhand: Six cops injured as their vehicle falls into ditch

Six policemen were injured, two of them critically, after a Jharkhand Police vehicle fell into a deep ditch, here in Palna village of Jamshedpur on Saturday. The injured include one officer, four constables and a home guard. The injured hav...

Pakistan to give honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy

The Pakistan government would confer honorary citizenship on former West Indian captain Darren Sammy for his role in bringing international cricket back to the country, the PCB announced on Saturday. Sammy, who is presently leading Peshawar...

Asian Wrestling Championships: Four medals assured for India

Indian contingent has been assured of four medals in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships. Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Baliyan, Bajrang Punia, and Saryavat Kadyan have all moved to the finals in their respective weight categories.Kadyan defeate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020