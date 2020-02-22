Left Menu
Organiser of 'Namaste Trump' holds meet in Ahmedabad

Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, the organiser of the 'Namaste Trump' event, held a meeting in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

  Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  Updated: 22-02-2020 16:00 IST
  Created: 22-02-2020 16:00 IST
eeting of Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, the organiser of 'Namaste Trump' event, being held in Ahmedabad [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, the organiser of the 'Namaste Trump' event, held a meeting in Ahmedabad on Saturday. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit from February 24-25.

What was discussed in the meeting is yet to disclosed by the officials. Final preparations are being done in Ahmedabad and Agra on February 22. Beautification has been done in areas where Trump is expected to visit. Security has been beefed up around areas to maintain law and order situation.

Hoardings, paintings are placed at every corner to welcome US President Trump. Trump along with his family is scheduled to visit India from 24 to 25 February. (ANI)

