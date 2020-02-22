BJP workers plan to gift Kanpur sweets to President Trump

BJP workers here are planning to gift Kanpur special and traditional sweets to US President Donald Trump during his address at Motera Stadium on February 24 in Ahmedabad. BJP workers had given the order for the sweets to Shanti Sweet House of Kanpur's Rail Bazar.

Shop owner Ajay Gupta (Raju) is feeling proud to have received the order for the sweets. Talking to ANI, he said, "I have received an order from BJP workers for the sweets to be presented to US President Trump. We are preparing traditional Kanpur sweets and feeling proud that we are offering him (Trump) the sweetness of Kanpur. We are also putting a slogan of Namaste Trump on sweet boxes."

Gyanesh Mishra, a local BJP leader, said, "I will go to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and try to present Donald Trump the special sweets of Kanpur." Trump and his wife Melania, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sources on Friday informed.

On February 24, President Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Modi at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be President Trump's first official visit to India. (ANI)

