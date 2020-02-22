Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP workers plan to gift Kanpur sweets to President Trump

BJP workers here are planning to gift Kanpur special and traditional sweets to US President Donald Trump during his address at Motera Stadium on February 24 in Ahmedabad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 16:02 IST
BJP workers plan to gift Kanpur sweets to President Trump
Shanti Sweet House owner Ajay Gupta speaking to ANI in Kanpur on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP workers here are planning to gift Kanpur special and traditional sweets to US President Donald Trump during his address at Motera Stadium on February 24 in Ahmedabad. BJP workers had given the order for the sweets to Shanti Sweet House of Kanpur's Rail Bazar.

Shop owner Ajay Gupta (Raju) is feeling proud to have received the order for the sweets. Talking to ANI, he said, "I have received an order from BJP workers for the sweets to be presented to US President Trump. We are preparing traditional Kanpur sweets and feeling proud that we are offering him (Trump) the sweetness of Kanpur. We are also putting a slogan of Namaste Trump on sweet boxes."

Gyanesh Mishra, a local BJP leader, said, "I will go to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and try to present Donald Trump the special sweets of Kanpur." Trump and his wife Melania, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sources on Friday informed.

On February 24, President Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Modi at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be President Trump's first official visit to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Judiciary needs to respond to problems like terrorism, cyber crime: Justice N V Ramana

Terrorism, cybercrime, environmental degradation, and health problems are the major issues plaguing the world including the Indian subcontinent and the judiciary needs to appropriately respond to them by evolving innovative principles while...

Botswana continues to execute convicts despite outcry

Gaborone Botswana, Feb 22 AFP Botswana has hanged a 29-year old man for murdering his employer, prison services announced, despite mounting calls by rights groups to abolish the death penalty. Mmika Michael Mpe is the second convict to be e...

Avoid non-essential travel to Singapore, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba advises amid coronavirus scare

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore after he took stock of the situation at a high-level meeting here on the coronavirus outbreak. Citizens are advised to avoid non-ess...

UPDATE 1-Second coronavirus patient dies in Italy - ANSA news agency

A second patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in Italy, ANSA news agency reported citing healthcare sources, as an outbreak spreads in the countrys industrious north with 30 cases reported so far.The victim was a female reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020