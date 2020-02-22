Left Menu
Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM3 GJ-TRUMP-COMMITTEE Trump's Guj visit: Committee meets to review preparations Ahmedabad: A committee formed to oversee various programmes that are part of US President Donald Trump's visit to Gujarat on February 24, held its first meeting at the Circuit House in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

BOM 2 MH-LEADER-LD SHOT DEAD Prahar Janshakti Party leader shot dead in Akot town of Maha (Eds: Adding quotes, details) Akola: A local leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Akot town in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Saturday. BOM 1 MH-PATHAN-VYAS Remember what happened in Gujarat: BJP MLC to Pathan Nagpur: Hitting out at AIMIM leader Waris Pathan over his '15 crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore' remark, Maharashtra BJP legislator Girish Vyas has said he should remember what happened in Gujarat.

BES 2 MH-CAA RESOLUTION-VILLAGE Maha village passes resolution against CAA, NRC Aurangabad: Patrud village in Beed district of Maharashtra has passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). BES 4 MH-WOMAN-DEATH Woman who 'accidentally caught fire' dies in Mumbai hospital Nashik: The 30-year-old woman, who allegedly accidentally caught fire last week at Lasalgaon in Nashik district during a scuffle with the man she was in relationship with, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Mumbai early on Saturday, police said.

BES 7 MH-SARPANCH BILL Bill on indirect sarpanch poll to be tabled in Maha Assembly Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will table a bill in the Budget session of the Assembly to reverse an earlier decision under which people directly elected the village sarpanch (headman)..

