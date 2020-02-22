Left Menu
Development News Edition

Internet, social media have democratised journalism, revitalised democracy: President

The internet and social media have democratised journalism and revitalised democracy, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, while noting that it also led to many anxieties in the present context.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 17:10 IST
Internet, social media have democratised journalism, revitalised democracy: President
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the fourth edition of 'The Huddle' in Bengaluru on February 22, 2020. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The internet and social media have democratised journalism and revitalised democracy, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, while noting that it also led to many anxieties in the present context. Addressing the fourth edition of 'The Huddle' - an annual thought conclave of The Hindu here - the President said that only the traditional media has over the years developed skills to authenticate a news report and it will have to introspect on its role in the society and find ways to earn reader's full trust again.

The President said that debate and discussion were internalised in India's social psyche to arrive at truth since time immemorial. He said information technology was playing the biggest role in shaping the world and had impacted journalism in all its aspects.

"It is so rapidly evolving that what was outright unimaginable only a few years ago has not only become a reality but has even lost its novelty! These trends have impacted journalism in all its aspects, from newsgathering to delivering news to readers and finally making money to sustain the activity," he said. "The internet and social media have democratised journalism and revitalised democracy. This process is ongoing, but in its current stage, it has also led to many anxieties. The new media is fast and popular and people can choose what they want to watch, hear or read," he said.

"But only the traditional media has, over years, developed skills to authenticate a news report, and that is a costly operation. I hope that we will arrive at the ideal trade-off soon. The traditional media will have to introspect on its role in society and find ways to earn the reader's full trust again," he added. The President said that the project of democracy is incomplete without informed citizens, which means without unbiased journalism.

Referring to the 'The Huddle', the title of the event, he said that long before the West discovered the benefits of democratic decision-making, Sant Basaveshwara, a 12th-century philosopher endowed with extraordinary wisdom, had promoted a culture of collective discussion which was called 'Anubhav Mantapa'. "This is remembered as one of the world's first parliaments where people were encouraged to speak their mind irrespective of their social status. This was also a unique experiment of gender equality as women were also encouraged to take part in discussions and express their views," he said.

The President said India is blessed to have sages like Basaveshwara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi appoints three as members to Advisory Council to UP Gen Secy

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved appointed three party functionaries as members of the Advisory Council to the general secretary of All India Congress Committee AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The three Congress...

Cleaning Yamuna, ending water pollution priorities: Delhi environment minister

Cleaning the Yamuna and eradicating water pollution in Delhi in the next five years are the priorities of the Delhi government, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. After these two, the Delhi government will also work on riverfr...

Trump visit: Arrive at Ahd airport 3 hrs ahead of departure

In view of US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, authorities at the international airport here issued an advisory asking those catching flights on that day to arrive three hours ahead of the scheduled departure, and ...

PM Modi not to accompany US President during Taj Mahal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accompany the US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania during their visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, sources said.We have seen media reports regarding PM Modis presence in Agra in conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020