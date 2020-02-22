Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hundreds join protest against ban of opposition party in Thailand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Hundreds join protest against ban of opposition party in Thailand
Representative Image

Hundreds of students and supporters held a protest in Bangkok on Saturday against a court decision dissolving Thailand's second-largest opposition party, less than a year after an election that ended direct military rule. The Constitutional Court on Friday disbanded the upstart Future Forward Party, which won more than 6 million votes last year and came in third, for taking loans from its founder.

The court also banned 16 party executives from politics for 10 years, including its charismatic billionaire leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. The party and Thanathorn have denied any wrongdoing. The ban strengthens the position in the parliament of a coalition led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, the former junta leader who first took power in a 2014 coup.

The Student Union of Thailand called a rally at Thammasat University to protest against the dissolution of Future Forward, which draws its support, particularly among young voters. "We are holding the rally against the injustice in the country," student union president Jutatip Sirikhan, 21, told Reuters.

Protesters held up the three-finger salute, inspired by the Hunger Game movies, a symbol of resistance adopted after the coup, and later lit candles in a show of defiance. The health ministry warned against public gatherings amid concerns over the coronavirus in Thailand, which has recorded 35 cases.

"A political gathering is not appropriate at this time and could increase risk of an outbreak," health official Tanarak Pipat said. Some of the protesters wore medical masks. Future Forward's leaders vowed to continue advocacy and political work across the country, including pushing for military reform and better welfare policies in line with their manifesto.

Pannika Wanich, a spokeswoman for Future Forward, said supporters would hold a "no-confidence motion" event in Bangkok on Sunday ahead of a censure debate in parliament on Monday. "There has been injustice against the six million voices and the country," said Pisit Iewlatanawadee, 29, at the protest.

"A group that does not derive authority from the people has destroyed our hopes," he said. The party's dissolution was "a knockout blow for Thailand's teetering efforts to restore democratic rule after a military dictatorship," Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said in a statement.

"This decision seriously weakens the political opposition for the benefit of the military-backed ruling party and unjustly cancels the votes of over six million Future Forward Party supporters," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia plans to release interim jet crash report as probe continues

Ethiopia plans to release an interim report into a deadly Boeing 737 MAX crash, which killed 157 passengers and crew, ahead of the first anniversary of the accident next month, according to an official speaking on Saturday.We are not ready ...

Come up with new and innovative solutions to challenges faced

by farmers Hyderabad, Feb 22 PTIVice President MVenkaiahNaiduon Saturday called upon scientists and researchers to come up with new innovations and ideas to find solutions to thechallenges faced by Indian farmers. He said there has to be a ...

Pakistan wrestlers' stay sponsored by world body for Asian meet

The three-member Pakistan squad and 17 others from different countries are competing at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship with the financial support of world governing body UWW. The National Federations are supposed to pay for their ...

Modi govt gave loans to 'crony friends', but no debt relief for farmers, alleges Cong

Accusing the Modi government of waiving loans of crony capitalists worth nearly Rs 8 lakh crore, the Congress on Saturday demanded that the names of those people whose debt has been written off be made public and a high-level committee be c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020