Mayawati accuse BJP of giving 'slow death' to reservation

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-02-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  Created: 22-02-2020 21:50 IST
BSP leader Mayawati on Saturday charged the BJP with giving a "slow death" to the provision of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and alleged the ruling dispensation was using the "divide and rule policy" to distract people's attention from its failures. Addressing an all-India meeting of BSP functionaries, attended by its lawmakers, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the Muslim community to do due diligence and not get swayed by emotions.

"Muslims of the country should not get carried away by emotions but should show due diligence keeping in mind the situation (in the country)," Mayawati was quoted as saying in a party statement. She alleged that the Congress first "exploited" the Muslim community through 'emotional politics' and now the BJP government has gone two steps ahead in "persecuting" them.

But the BSP will continue its struggle against such policies of "divide and rule", she added. "After Congress, a slow death is being given under the BJP-led government to constitutional provision for reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs. These sections, who are in a majority, are experiencing difficult times and the only way to get out of this is to take the master key of power in their hands," she said.

Mayawati also accused the BJP of privatising government institutions and resources, and said it had resorted to a "conspiracy" to keep the quota provision only on paper, according to the statement. She stressed on the need to continue resistance on the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens, and asked party leaders to tell BSP workers to continue their resistance.

