Thackeray, Pawar launch book on Antulay, regale gathering with

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 22-02-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  Created: 22-02-2020 22:22 IST
Thackeray, Pawar launch book on Antulay, regale gathering with

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday named the law college of Anjuman-i-Islam

in south Mumbai after former chief minister AR Antulay while NCP supremo Sharad Pawar released a book on him.

Pawar said Antulay was an excellent administrator and strong political leader, and described the book 'Banaam Nargis

Baqalam AR Antulay' as a compilation of letters written by "barrister saheb (Antulay) to his wife which shows his

commitment and dedicationto his relationship of love". Thackeray said Antulay was a good friend of Sena

founder late Bal Thackeray and described the book as "dil ki baat which is different from mann ki baat", an apparent swipe

at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his radio address. "Antulay saheb wrote these letters every day and his

wife preserved them for so many years...this shows the relationship was strong from both sides," Thackeray added.

He also said the book was a lesson in letter writing. The CM recalled that the late Sena patriarch and

Antulay never hid their friendship. "I remember after becoming Union minister, Antulay had

said he was the Shiv Sena's ambassador in Delhi. I think the Congress took action against him. Now what wrong did he say?

If he was alive today, he would have been proud that his friend's son is the state's chief minister," Thackeray said.

Looking in the direction of Pawar, Thackeray added that "all my father's friends love me".

"Many people must be thinking what is Balasaheb's son doing at Anjuman-I-Islam. After joining hands with the

Congress, have I converted? But the knowledge imparted at this institution has kept its foundation strong," he said, going on

to add that film legend Dilip Kumar was also a friend of the Sena founder.

Both Antulay and Kumar are alumni of Anjuman-i-Islam and the Sena always stood by nationalists, be it Hindus or

Muslims, Thackeray added. "In troubled times like now, educational institutions

need to give right direction to the youth. Creation of human wealth is the responsibility of education institutions," said

Thackeray. Hindus and Muslims must know that stones are good when

they are used to construct centres of knowledge, the CM said, adding he was a neighbour of the institution as he studied at

the JJ School of Art next door. Pawar said the book highlighted the strong bond

between Antulay and his wife. He said Antulay was a "dashing chief minister" and an

excellent administrator who knew the pulse of the people. "When the country opposed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

for Emergency, (Bal) Thackeray had said its imposition would bring discipline among people," Pawar said.

After Emergency was lifted, Thackeray decided against contesting polls as a mark of support for Gandhi and Antulay,

Pawar told the gathering. Pawar said Antulay and he started out around the same

time and became ministers for the first time in the Vasantrao Naik government, and remained friends despite heated exchanges

in the Assembly when Antulay was CM and he was leader of opposition.

Pawar praised the book and recounted that Pandit Nehru's letters to his daughter Indira and YB Chavan's letters

to his wife about his travels as Union minister had been published before.

Antulay's daughter Neelam, who has published the book, said she was touched by how beautifully her father could

express himself on paper and claimed the letters were art which revived a feeling of nostalgia.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was also present on the

occasion.

