BJP waives-off loans of 'influential' persons, says Congress

Congress party on Saturday alleged that the BJP led Central government has waived off loans of influential persons to the tune of almost Rs 8 lakh crores.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 23:11 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 23:11 IST
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinath while speaking to ANI on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress party on Saturday alleged that the BJP led Central government has waived off loans of influential persons to the tune of almost Rs 8 lakh crores. "Almost Rs 8 lakh crore loan is waived off off but nobody knows who's loan is waived off. This secrecy is wrong," said Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinath.

She took potshots at the PM Modi-led government for blaming the previous UPA regime on economic issues. "All the people in the government blame the previous government for the problems. What are you doing for the last six years?" she added.

"We government should disclose the names of people whose loans are waived off," said Congress spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

