Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharif was a 'selected' prime minister: Bilawal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 16:25 IST
Sharif was a 'selected' prime minister: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that like Imran Khan, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was also "selected" for the post of premier, in a U-turn from his earlier comments that opposition parties are united. “Before Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif was a selected premier," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn News.

Not sparing Sharif’s younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, the PPP leader said: “Like the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also does not give importance to parliament. The role of opposition leader in the National Assembly is important but he (Shahbaz) is in London. We hope that he will return soon and play his role as opposition leader.” Taking on the Sharif brothers further, Bilawal said when the people of Punjab needed their leaders they “disappear”.

Former premier Sharif has been undergoing medical treatment in London since November last while Shahbaz Sharif is there to look after him. Reacting to Bilawal's comments, PML-N parliamentarians told the daily that they could give a befitting reply to the PPP chairman’s tirade against the Sharif brothers but this was not an appropriate time.

“Bilawal is a child and responding to his anti-Sharifs remarks may not reflect well on the politics of the opposition. The PTI is looking for a divide among the opposition parties desperately,” a PML-N lawmaker was quoted as saying by the daily. He said that "had the PPP leader been politically mature, he would not have passed such comments to the amusement of the PTI government." PTI

PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead - official

Iran has confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, taking the total to 43 with a death toll of eight. Most of the infections have been in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Qom.The virus came from China to Qom city. A Merchant from Qom who...

POCSO cells in Bihar schools to hear sexual harassment

Schools in Bihar would soon have POCSO cells to hear complaints of sexual misconduct andexploitation, a government official said here on Sunday. Bihar Education Project Council, an organizationdedicated to achieving Universal Elementary Edu...

Billboards hailing Indo-US ties dominate Ahmedabad skyline

The worlds oldest democracy meets the worlds largest democracy is how some of thebillboards describe US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.Some billboards put up in the city also hail the Indo-US relations while conveying ...

UPDATE 5-S.Korea on highest alert against coronavirus as virus cases soar

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to five.More than half the new cases are linked to a church in the southeaste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020