Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to improve quality of debate in Parliament: Sikkim MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rhenock
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 19:07 IST
Need to improve quality of debate in Parliament: Sikkim MP

Ahead of the start of the second part of Parliament's Budget Session, Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha member Indra Hang Subba has stressed on the need to improve the quality of debate. Subba, one of the youngest MPs in Parliament, said MPs should stop using "abusive" language and the debate should be issue-based without attacking personally members of other parties.

"Sometimes during the debate, I see some of the colleagues cross limits and make abusive statement to their colleagues from the other party. I feel bad. ...I think this should stop," Subba, 31, told PTI in an interview. He said the discussion or debate in Parliament should be "more on issues" and not be "personal", he said expressing concern over a decline in the quality debate.

"The quality of debate should be a little higher than the level we are at present. Our debate should be of a level that our nation has been known in the entire world," he added. Subba, also a research scholar at Sikkim University, was at the national-level workshop on research methodology organised by the Rhenock Government College.

As a lone MP from the state, he said, "It's a huge responsibility and feel proud to represent my state. I am learning every day during the session and getting to know a whole lot of issues from all over India." Asked if the north east region is still neglected by the central government, Subba said, "I don't say our region is neglected but our issues are not listened to in a proper manner."

However, after setting up of the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, there is some accessibility to the central policies. There is some improvement under the Modi government's 'Act East policy', he added. Subba is from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, which won the assembly elections in May last year to form the new government in Sikkim.

The second leg of Budget session of Parliament will commence from March 2 to April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Police personnel should be pro-active and people oriented: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised police personnel to be pro-active and peopleoriented with smart policing. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th All Indiapolice band competitionat the Railway Sports Complex at nearby...

EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

France is ready to support Lebanon financially -- bilaterally or multilaterally -- its finance minister said on Sunday, warning against mixing economic recovery in the small Mediterranean state with U.S.-led efforts to counter Iran in the r...

Trump calls for probe into leak of intelligence on Russian election interference

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence from a briefing for lawmakers on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, setting his sights on a leading Demo...

As world changes, judiciary needs to keep pace with change in expectations: Justice Kaul

Just as the world is changing, the judiciary has to keep pace with the change in the expectations of society and needs of the vulnerable while also playing the role of a powerful, stabilising and moderating influence, Justice Sanjay Kishan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020