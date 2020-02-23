Need to improve quality of debate in Parliament: Sikkim MP

Ahead of the start of the second part of Parliament's Budget Session, Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha member Indra Hang Subba has stressed on the need to improve the quality of debate. Subba, one of the youngest MPs in Parliament, said MPs should stop using "abusive" language and the debate should be issue-based without attacking personally members of other parties.

"Sometimes during the debate, I see some of the colleagues cross limits and make abusive statement to their colleagues from the other party. I feel bad. ...I think this should stop," Subba, 31, told PTI in an interview. He said the discussion or debate in Parliament should be "more on issues" and not be "personal", he said expressing concern over a decline in the quality debate.

"The quality of debate should be a little higher than the level we are at present. Our debate should be of a level that our nation has been known in the entire world," he added. Subba, also a research scholar at Sikkim University, was at the national-level workshop on research methodology organised by the Rhenock Government College.

As a lone MP from the state, he said, "It's a huge responsibility and feel proud to represent my state. I am learning every day during the session and getting to know a whole lot of issues from all over India." Asked if the north east region is still neglected by the central government, Subba said, "I don't say our region is neglected but our issues are not listened to in a proper manner."

However, after setting up of the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, there is some accessibility to the central policies. There is some improvement under the Modi government's 'Act East policy', he added. Subba is from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, which won the assembly elections in May last year to form the new government in Sikkim.

The second leg of Budget session of Parliament will commence from March 2 to April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.