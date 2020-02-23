Koch-Rajbongshis demand for separate Kamatapur state

The All Koch- Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) on Sunday held a public

rally here demanding a separate Kamatapur state and Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi communities living in

Assam. Addressing the rally, AKRSU Chief Adviser Hitesh

Barman said the organisation has been demanding the creation of a separate Kamatapur state comprising parts of north Bengal

and Assam and ST status for decades, but their demands have not been fulfilled yet.

He claimed that the BJP had said before the last election that ST status would be granted to the Koch-

Rajbongshi communities if it came to power. "But the BJP has forgotten this promise after coming

to power," Barman alleged. A large number of AKRSU supporters from various

districts of Lower Assam took part in the rally.

