Koch-Rajbongshis demand for separate Kamatapur state
The All Koch- Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) on Sunday held a public
rally here demanding a separate Kamatapur state and Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi communities living in
Assam. Addressing the rally, AKRSU Chief Adviser Hitesh
Barman said the organisation has been demanding the creation of a separate Kamatapur state comprising parts of north Bengal
and Assam and ST status for decades, but their demands have not been fulfilled yet.
He claimed that the BJP had said before the last election that ST status would be granted to the Koch-
Rajbongshi communities if it came to power. "But the BJP has forgotten this promise after coming
to power," Barman alleged. A large number of AKRSU supporters from various
districts of Lower Assam took part in the rally.
