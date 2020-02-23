First see what''s happening under your watch: Uddhav to BJP

Hours after the BJP criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation over the law

and order situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the party saying that those targeting his government should

first see what is happening under their watch. He asked why no "terrorist" (assailant) involved in

the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled

Centre. Thackeray was talking to reporters on the eve of the

Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. Earlier in the day, the state BJP criticised his

government over the recent incidents of crime against women in the state.

When asked about the BJP's allegations, Thackeray said, "Every crime against women is condemnable and not a

single such incident should occur again." "While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is

happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU

and beat the students," he said. "I am going to call those assailants as terrorists.

Despite so many days, not a single assailant has been arrested so far," he said.

"Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should first see what is happening under their watch and then comment

about us," Thackeray added. Thirty-four people, including students and faculty,

were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

Thackeray also said the BJP does not have monopoly over Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Earlier in the day, the BJP alleged that despite Congress's deliberate insult of Savarkar, the Shiv Sena was

sticking to power like glue. Replying to a query on it, Thackeray said, "BJP does

not have monopoly over Savarkar. I will speak on the issue of Savarkar if it comes for discussion in the House during the

budget session." "When the then central government removed the name

plaque of Savarkar (at Cellular Jail) in Andaman island, the BJP did not ask then Lt Governor Ram Kapse to step down in

protest," he said.

