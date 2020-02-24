Malaysia's Mahathir quits his party after resigning as PM-sources

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad has quit his Bersatu party after unexpectedly resigning as prime minister on Monday amid a power tussle, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear why Mahathir left the party. Bersatu earlier said in a statement Mahathir had resigned as its chairman. The sources requested anonymity. Bersatu and Mahathir could not immediately be reached for comment.

