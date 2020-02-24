Left Menu
Merkel's CDU to hold leadership congress in April or May - German broadcaster

File photo Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats will hold an extraordinary party congress either in April or May to elect a new leader, broadcaster n-tv reported on Monday, citing party sources.

The CDU congress will take place either on April 25 or May 9 when delegates will be asked to vote for a new leader who will most likely lead in the next federal election due in October 2021, n-tv said. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Thomas Seythal)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

