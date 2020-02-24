Left Menu
'Namaste Trump' masterstroke of public diplomacy between India, US: BJP's Chauthaiwale

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 24-02-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:27 IST
Describing the 'Namaste Trump' event as a "masterstroke" of public diplomacy between India and the US, BJP overseas affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale on Monday said the day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. 'Namaste Trump' was held at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of an estimated one lakh-strong audience at the stadium earlier in the day. "Namaste Trump is a masterstroke of public diplomacy between India and US," Chauthaiwale said in series of tweets.

He asked if any other visiting foreign head of state has ever praised a country, its national heroes, heritage, culture, music and leader so profusely. "This day will be written in the golden letters in the history of India, thanks to the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he said.

