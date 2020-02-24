Sisodia appeals to maintain peace after fresh clashes erupt in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and made an appeal to Delhiites to maintain peace after fresh clashes erupted between two groups of protestors in the city's Maujpur area on Monday. "Appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Violence results in loss to everyone. The flames of violence hurt everyone in a way that it can never be compensated," read the tweet by Sisodia.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district of the national capital after the clash. On Sunday, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security.

The entry and exit gates at Jaffrabad Metro Station had also been closed on Sunday morning due to the anti-CAA protest. (ANI)

