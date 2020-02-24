HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

NATION

DEL55 INDOUS-MODI-LD SPEECH Trump's visit "new chapter" in historic Indo-US ties: Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed US President Donald Trump's visit to India as a "new chapter" in the historic Indo-US relations, adding their ties is no longer just another partnership but a far greater and closer relationship.

DEL48 LD INDOUS India, US committed to defend people from radical islamic terrorism: President Trump

Ahmedabad: India and the US are committed to defend their people from radical islamic terrorism, resolved to significantly expand defense ties and are working on a "fantastic" trade deal, said US President Donald Trump on Monday while asserting that his country "loves" and is "loyal" to India.

DEL66 LD TRUMP ARRIVAL

India rolls out cultural extravaganza to welcome Trump Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump landed here on Monday for his first visit to India to a grand welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of people who lined the streets and packed into the Motera stadium to say "Namaste Trump".

DEL73 TRUMP-AGRA-ARRIVE Prez Trump arrives in Agra to a boisterous welcome

Agra: US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Agra on Monday to keep their date with the Taj Mahal even as hundreds of artistes welcomed the American leader at the airport with beautiful performances reflecting the rich culture of Uttar Pradesh By Kunal Dutt

DEL49 DL-CAA-2NDLD CLASH Protesters torch two houses, fire tender at Jaffrabad and Maujpur

New Delhi: Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.

DEL77 PB-LD CRASH Trainee aircraft crashes; IAF pilot dies

Patiala: A microlight aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet.

DEL79 INDOUS-TRUMP-MODI-PRAISE Modi 'living proof' that Indians can accomplish anything with hard work, devotion: Trump

Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from his humble background as a "chai-wallah" (tea-seller) underscored the "limitless promise of the great nation", remarks which reflected the bonhomie shared by the two leaders.

DEL80 UP-2NDLD-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre site

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.

DEL65 TRUMP-BJP

'Namaste Trump' masterstroke of public diplomacy between India, US: BJP's Chauthaiwale New Delhi: Describing the 'Namaste Trump' event as a "masterstroke" of public diplomacy between India and the US, BJP overseas affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale on Monday said the day will be written in golden letters in the history of India

DEL76 CPIM-TRUMP

Agenda of Trump's visit to prise open Indian economy to boost US corporate interest: CPI(M) New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Monday said the "unilateral agenda" of US President Donald Trump's visit is to further prise open the Indian economy to boost the US corporate interest and help his re-election bid.

LEGAL

LGD7 SC-LD SHAHEEN BAGH Shaheen Bagh protests: Court-appointed interlocutors file report in sealed cover in SC

New Delhi: Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday filed their report in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court on the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh here against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BUSINESS

DEL63 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex tanks 807 pts as coronavirus alarm spreads

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark Sensex on Monday plunged about 807 points in line with massive sell-offs in global equities as spike in new coronavirus cases beyond China spooked investors.

DEL78 BIZ-INDOUS-TRUMP-TRADE India, US in discussion for a 'fantastic' trade agreement: Trump

Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and America are in discussion for a "fantastic" trade agreement, which will be among the biggest ever made.

FOREIGN

FGN51 CHINA-2NDLD PARLIAMENT Coronavirus-hit China postpones annual Parliament session for 1st time in decades

Beijing: In an unprecedented move, China on Monday postponed the annual session of Parliament from March 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported as the country grapples with the deadly virus that has claimed over 2,500 lives and infected more than 77,000 people. By K J M Varma

FGN61 US-INDIAN-LD MURDER Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles

Washington: An Indian national has been shot dead by a masked assailant in Los Angeles with the police saying the suspect entered the grocery store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery. By Lalit K Jha

SPORTS

SPF32 SPO-CWG-IND-LD CGF India to host Commonwealth shooting, archery championships, medals to be counted for Birmingham CWG

London: India will host the Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 and the medals from the two events will be counted for "ranking of competing nations" at the Birmingham Games, the CGF said on Monday.

